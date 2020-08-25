 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Could those infected with Covid-19 be banned from partying?

Columns 1 hour ago

Could government legally prevent those who have tested positive from hitting the groove under relaxed lockdown regulations, or could an infected person be held legally liable for spreading the disease should they go clubbing while positive?

Richard Chemaly
25 Aug 2020
05:00:38 AM
PREMIUM!
Could those infected with Covid-19 be banned from partying?

Picture: iStock

Did you have a good weekend? You did? That’s nice. So did a lot of Covid-19 infected people, many knowing they were infected. What would you expect if you got infected as a result? Should they have stayed home? Should you have? Perhaps you’re at fault for putting yourself at risk? How about the risk of the people who work and live with you? Trust South Africans to show innovation when a law doesn’t suit them. Fortunately, we’ve moved from drinking wine from teapots, and the empty bottle of zero alcohol beer disguising what’s really in the glass. However, under...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Masks can stop second wave, say health experts 25.8.2020
Sprint king Bolt says he’s self-quarantining after COVID-19 test 24.8.2020
Rwanda, Uganda threaten new lockdowns as virus cases surge 24.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General Substation explosion leaves large parts of Tshwane without power

Politics Corruption probe into ‘own comrades’ slated

Investigation Dead man ‘did not bag PPE contract’, says health department

Politics DA wants government to intervene, ‘stop selling off municipality’

Eish! Driver busted going 204km/h claims he was rushing friend with ‘Covid-19’ to hospital


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.