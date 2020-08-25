PREMIUM!
Could those infected with Covid-19 be banned from partying?Columns 1 hour ago
Could government legally prevent those who have tested positive from hitting the groove under relaxed lockdown regulations, or could an infected person be held legally liable for spreading the disease should they go clubbing while positive?
