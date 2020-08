US former first lady Michelle Obama may not be a politician, but her appeal to Americans for a return to moral values is a crucial element in leadership. Addressing the Democratic National Convention in the run-up to US polls – closely watched due to a global impact – Obama’s message could not have come at a better time for a country led by President Donald Trump. Topping his agenda since assuming the US highest office, Trump has sought to rubbish anything Chinese. His decisions have come at great expense to his country’s economic growth, showing a middle finger for the...

Addressing the Democratic National Convention in the run-up to US polls – closely watched due to a global impact – Obama’s message could not have come at a better time for a country led by President Donald Trump.

Topping his agenda since assuming the US highest office, Trump has sought to rubbish anything Chinese. His decisions have come at great expense to his country’s economic growth, showing a middle finger for the direction most world leaders have adopted, like the deepening of multilateralism and cooperation.

Trump has chosen to ban the fledgling multinational technology company, Huawei, from operating in his country, as well as video-sharing social networking service TikTok – all under the guise of “security concerns”.

Appealing for a return to American values in a country troubled by incidents of racism, Obama this week said a mouthful: “When others are going so low, does going high still really work? Going high is the only thing that works. When we go low, when we use those same tactics of degrading and dehumanising others, we just become part of the ugly noise that’s drowning out everything else.

“We degrade ourselves. We degrade the very causes for which we fight. Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is Thursday 12 20 August 2020 clearly in over his head.

“I am one of a handful of people living today who have seen first-hand the immense weight and awesome power of the presidency. The job is hard. It requires clear-headed judgment, a mastery of complex and competing issues, a devotion to facts and history, a moral compass and an ability to listen.

“A president’s words have the power to move markets. They can start wars or broker peace. You simply cannot fake your way through this job. Being president doesn’t change who you are; it reveals who you are.”

Obama’s message could be equally applicable here at home and in some parts of Africa, where human rights abuse and widespread plunder of the public purse by those holding levers of power, continue with impunity.

Being in public office means you have been entrusted with a responsibility to serve all people – not only your family, relatives and cronies. Those that have become arrogant or big-headed should be shown the door by the voters at the polling stations – the only democratic recourse in protest against bad governance.

Being a presidential or ministerial advisor, you become a mirror to your principal – the bearer of good and bad news. No imbongi (praise singer). When tough and unpopular decisions have to be taken, including the firing of comrades who are key to your political career, so be it.

Rocked by the VBS scandal and millions siphoned from Covid-19 funds by the politically well-connected, we are yet to see big heads roll. There is a saying: “If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.”

