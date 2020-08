Lockdown has allowed me to do some serious thinking. In normal circumstances I’m not a deep thinker. I wallow in frivolity and scupper weighty conversations – especially among self-opinionated and sanctimonious bores. But no longer. That is, since the government’s disastrous, illogical and absurd Covid-19 rules came into operation. What the pandemic has done is to confirm the ANC government is out to ruin this country. It’s a total failure, riddled with corruption. Its ministers are not only tainted with malfeasance, but useless in the portfolios they’ve been placed by a president who is either out of touch with reality,...

Lockdown has allowed me to do some serious thinking. In normal circumstances I’m not a deep thinker. I wallow in frivolity and scupper weighty conversations – especially among self-opinionated and sanctimonious bores. But no longer. That is, since the government’s disastrous, illogical and absurd Covid-19 rules came into operation.

What the pandemic has done is to confirm the ANC government is out to ruin this country. It’s a total failure, riddled with corruption. Its ministers are not only tainted with malfeasance, but useless in the portfolios they’ve been placed by a president who is either out of touch with reality, or turning a blind eye.

This party came to power on the “struggle” ticket and although it started off well while Madiba was around, it has since let the strugglers down. It promised them a place in the sun; plentiful jobs; safety and security. No more the ogre of the despicable apartheid and racism.

But this party under Jacob Zuma has created another form of segregation. Now it’s the governing rich and the governed poor. Except for having the vote, nothing else has changed.

Our gardener puts it succinctly: “We still don’t have enough jobs; we’re still struggling to survive with the high cost of basic food; there’s no end to heinous crime; and our hospitals are worse than ever before. We have been fooled by this black government – exactly in the same way as the white one did.”

There is no question the ANC must be eliminated, not unlike the coronavirus, with a strong and lasting antidote in the form of votes at the municipal election. Only a landslide result against this overfed party suffering from chronic oesophagitis will suffice. The fat cats need a long and lean diet – some behind bars.

We don’t have to throw the bones to predict the outcome in the event of the ANC hanging on. Another five years under this regime is too ghastly contemplating. The solution? Simple. We, the nation as a whole, must renounce this government by firstly, making sure we’re registered as voters and secondly, pitching at the polls. It’s time to give the opposition parties a chance. This presupposes they get their act together timeously. They must seize this one-chance moment.

