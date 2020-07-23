 
 
We need leaders like Mlangeni

Andrew Mlangeni was comfortable to carry the weight behind the giants he was with.

Eric Naki
23 Jul 2020
05:01:56 AM
Man of history: Andrew Mlangeni, who has died at the age of 95. AFP/File/GULSHAN KHAN

In a span of oxen, animals at the back carry most of the weight and feel much of the pain of the yoke because they are closer to the load than the rest. It is not because of cowardice that Andrew Mlangeni, 95, chose to be at the back throughout what Madiba called the “long walk to freedom”. But he was comfortable to carry the weight behind the giants he was with. From behind he had a good view of what was happening and what should be done to move forward. He was a plotter of the struggle and a...

