My maths teacher failed girls

Columns 1 min ago

I wish he’d said nothing at all, and left it to the biology teacher.

Jennie Ridyard
20 Jul 2020
07:51:28 AM
My maths teacher failed girls

Jennie Ridyard

When I was in school I had this horrible maths teacher. Didn’t we all? Once, he told us teenage girls that as soon as we left school we’d get fat. “You’ll balloon,” he informed us smugly – and the boys laughed. Funny how that’s the only thing he ever taught me, even if it wasn’t correct. Yes, some of us got fat, but some got fit, some developed eating disorders, and some got sick and died. I wish he’d said instead that we were still growing, that our bodies would change throughout our lives, that our hormones would fluctuate, that...

