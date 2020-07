Growing up in Meadowlands, Soweto, there was a home that stood out more than the others – not because it was bigger, but because it housed a family of worshippers. Whatever the troubles in the dusty township streets, we knew there was a family praying for the residents. And when the church members gathered at the house, there was a certain hype, even from the outsiders. This was the house of Reverend F Modise, founder of the International Pentecost Holiness Church – so iconic that the street name was changed from Vincent Street to RF Modise Street in his honour....

Fast-forward to 2020, and the church is today embroiled in scandal – including alleged murder and bloodshed within the church itself. If churches conduct themselves this way, what can be expected of taverns and beerhalls? As a follower of the Christian faith, I hang my head in shame! When will church leaders refuse to allow their premises to be used as places for electioneering, for falsehoods to be sold to their congregants?

Weapons are pulled from hidden places with the intention of impressing upon large numbers of “believers” that power will be taken by any means. When the bullets no longer fly and the dust settles, the ones behind the weapons and violence will lead them in prayer.

During the years of apartheid, the church was a haven for political activity. It served as a safe place for the struggle for freedom. Hymns spoke of our pain and because of that our struggle heroes sometimes drew strength from what was a breeding ground of young freedom fighters.

Back then, the enemy was a common one. But today, church members fight among themselves and when that happens, where does one turn for refuge? The law needs to take its course, as with other common criminals. If we can question the role of the police in maintaining order in society, we should, as congregants, do the same of the ones who in one hand hold the Bible and in the other a Glock. These pastors of profit must be removed from society!

