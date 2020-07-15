 
 
Now we know, it’s all our fault

Columns 1 hour ago

They keep voting for us, right?

Ben Trovato
15 Jul 2020
04:35:31 AM
Now we know, it’s all our fault

I am starting to get the feeling this government might not think we’re all that bright. I can understand where it comes from, I suppose, this notion that South Africans are morons. I can almost hear the conversations at the National Coronavirus Command Council. “The people will never fall for that.” “Of course they will. They keep voting for us, right? They’re complete idiots.” This is why our president can look us in the eye and tell us that we’re still on Level 3 when it’s quite clear that we are, in fact, somewhere between Mordor and Saudi Arabia. There...

