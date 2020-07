With the world reeling from the unstoppable Covid-19 tsunami – more than 11.5 million confirmed positive cases and over 500,000 deaths globally – no country has become an island. Not even Madagascar, with its herbal drink Covid Organics has emerged unscathed. In its wake, the virus has left massive devastation and taken along earlier sceptics like UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and, now, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has become the latest head of state to test positive. Like US President Donald Trump, who has referred to the coronavirus as “that Chinese disease”, Bolsonaro called it the “little flu”. He...

Not even Madagascar, with its herbal drink Covid Organics has emerged unscathed. In its wake, the virus has left massive devastation and taken along earlier sceptics like UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and, now, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has become the latest head of state to test positive.

Like US President Donald Trump, who has referred to the coronavirus as “that Chinese disease”, Bolsonaro called it the “little flu”. He was opposed to lockdowns he said would hurt the economy. This as his country has presented with the second-highest number of Covid-19 cases and deaths globally, after the US.

Johnson, who had to be hospitalised due to Covid-19, is remembered for having continued shaking hands with people despite scientists’ advice for the practice to be halted. As if signalling the crumbling of the notorious triumvirate of the men of steel, for Johnson and Bolsonaro, being affected by the virus has become a wake-up call – only leaving behind Trump to project a brave face as the last man standing amid the ravages of the coronavirus.

Despite South Africa having recorded over 200,000 confirmed cases and over 3,500 deaths, we should count ourselves lucky that – despite some systems weaknesses in dealing with the pandemic – President Cyril Ramaphosa and the government have taken the virus seriously.

Borrowing a Madiba phrase, Ramaphosa has reminded us: “It is now in your hands.”

Spending sleepless nights, racing against time and tide to come up with effective interventions, it is understandable why Ramaphosa has lately appeared very tired on national television. The 100 days under lockdown – despite a negative impact on the economy – have served to buy time for the health system’s readiness.

As we brace ourselves for the worst during winter, the virus will continue to claim many more lives – whether from poor, privileged, rich or high-profile backgrounds – if the death this week of North West MEC for cooperative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs Gordon Kegakilwe is anything to go by.

The problem with statistics is that they come across very cold, in the absence of a human face. Last week, it hit closer home, when we buried my sister-in-law Nophelo Mani – a Port Elizabeth school teacher who recently died of Covid-19. Nobody is immune from the virus attack, especially front-line workers like teachers.

In the absence of a vaccine, no country can claim to have come up with strategies and tactics in effectively dealing with the scourge, except for relying on citizens to behave by adhering to proper hygiene, social distancing and wearing face masks.

In Australia, a new surge in the virus has led to Victoria State Premier Daniel Andrews calling on citizens to stay home after the state recorded 191 new infections. Anxious South African premiers David Makhura and Oscar Mabuyane, whose provinces have been hardest hit by the virus, would certainly welcome such power being extended to them by the National Coronavirus Command Council, headed by Ramaphosa.

But, in dealing with a crisis of this magnitude, South Africa has understandably opted not to take any chances by devolving power to provinces to unilaterally deal with Covid-19.

