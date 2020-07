In a landslide election, the ANC has been defeated. All provinces are now in the hands of the opposition. What makes this shocking result all the more remarkable is that candidates fielded by the opposition are all under the age of 50 and were headhunted for their experience and possession of specific skills to fill ministerial portfolios. This presupposes that the new president can already name his Cabinet and enjoy the support of MPs with professional backgrounds and savvy to debate and make clear-cut decisions benefitting the citizenry that voted for them – and, of import, hold them accountable. The...

In a landslide election, the ANC has been defeated. All provinces are now in the hands of the opposition.

What makes this shocking result all the more remarkable is that candidates fielded by the opposition are all under the age of 50 and were headhunted for their experience and possession of specific skills to fill ministerial portfolios.

This presupposes that the new president can already name his Cabinet and enjoy the support of MPs with professional backgrounds and savvy to debate and make clear-cut decisions benefitting the citizenry that voted for them – and, of import, hold them accountable.

The nation can’t wait for the first parliamentary session without benches seating old and thoroughly spent parliamentarians who simply go through the motions without contributing anything of value.

Another welcome change is the absence of Malema and his rowdy bunch, having been totally ignored at the polls.

Not surprisingly, the media has been caught off-guard by the result of the election, having predicted an ANC win, albeit with a substantially decreased majority.

Now, editors and journalists have to familiarise themselves with the newcomers and panel-beat their editorial stance.

Investigative journalists will find their new beat boring, without juicy meat. No more Zumas, Aces and their buddies to write about. Except, of course, if they’re found to have bribed wardens to allow their escape.

Television coverage will drastically change. Zondo inquiries are a thing of the past. No more the ravings of the Celes and Mbabulas, as they’ve been replaced by professional police people who know how to handle vandals and taxi drivers. Burning trains and schools will no longer be regular features as syndicates responsible will be smoked out and jailed.

The judiciary too, will undergo radical change under the new leadership. Cases will be handled more speedily with criminals being charged and sentenced without delay. Political interference will no longer be tolerated.

If we want this to happen, the opposition must get its act together and we have to do rest at the polls.

It’s as easy as that.

