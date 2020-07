The emerald green eye in the middle of the golden pyramid began throbbing, emitting waves of heat and a buzzing sound, which echoed around the moist stone walls of the catacombs. Wearing black, hooded cloaks, the 13 figures started circling the golden pyramid, shuffling in their sandalled feet, chanting: “New World Order, New World Order, New World Order…” “Brothers and sisters!”, said one of the robed figures, “What is our aim?” “One World Government, One World Government, One World Government…” When the chanting died away, another ghost in black announced: “This weekly meeting of The Illuminati is hereby convened!” The...

The stomping of feet was followed by: “Review of the past week’s business. Brother Kanye, report in!”

“Yo! Tryna do mah thing, tryna get elected, selected but not rejected or ejected. Gonna kick Trump in the nuts, no ifs and buts, gonna kick him and that takes guts…”

“Thank you brother Kanye. We need to remove that man from the White House. He’s too clever. He and his people know what we’re doing and we’ve got to stop them.”

Another man stepped into the circle. “Oh, Universal Master, I am Brother Bill Gates and I can report that our plan to control

the minds of the people via our Covid vaccine is progressing well. When they have been injected, we will implant a microchip under their skin so we can send them their orders direct.”

A hand holding the red flag of China emerged from one of the cloaks. “Brother Control Ling, please report!”

“Many people now believe our hoax that the Wuhan Virus will destroy civilisation. We have made trillions in selling PPEs and even more because we sold our shares just before we collapsed the markets…”

Another figure stepped up: “Ah, do ye see? We have to be sure, to be sure…”

“Brother Prop O’Gander, we hope your trip from Dublin was good. Please report in on the instructions sent to the Mainstream Media.”

“We told them to terrify people with all the fake pictures of crowded hospitals and dead bodies and tell people they will spread the virus if they don’t wear masks. And if people wear masks, we capture their freedom…”

He hesitated. “We’re having problems because many Trump supporters won’t wear masks and we can’t control them. There is a similar problem in South Africa – not because people can see through us, but because they don’t give a damn about anything.

“We need to silence these people who can see our grand world plan. They ignore the Mainstream Media and use social media instead. Our brothers at Facebook and Twitter try to shut them up but they still see things too clearly…”

He paused: “Our branch in South Africa, White Monopoly Capital, is doing good work, stealing land and oppressing everybody. Many in the ANC are aware of this but our Mainstream Media in South Africa has done such a good job of demonising them, nobody pays much attention, other than on Twitter…”

Then he added: “We must silence that man Julius Malema. He is too clever … We have tried to use the VBS bank fraud to say he is a thief but his supporters do not believe it. He is dangerous.”

Universal Master interrupted: “Brother Malema will not be a problem. We approved his membership last week as part of our diversity programme.”

