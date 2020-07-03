 
 
Numbers hide the heartache

Columns 1 hour ago

People try to look clever by quoting numbers, but behind every one of those figures are real people who can’t feed their children.

Dirk Lotriet
03 Jul 2020
05:30:31 AM
Homeless people queue to recieve food packages at a food distribution point at Kwa Mai Mai near Maboneng, 13 April 2020. Workers tried repeatedly to ensure social distancing to no avail. SDI Force and the City of Joburg distributed over 470 food parcels to people from the region around KwaMai Mai, Jeppestown and Denver. Although many food packages were distributed a large number of homeless people arrived and could not get any food. They complained that they were not on the lists and that no-one had come to them to get their names. Organisers managed to give a number of them food packages, but many didn’t get anything. They explained that they need the numbers of people to be efficient at distribution as ther is many more people that need food than there is food available for them to distribute. Picture: Neil McCartney

Lies, damned lies, and statistics… Driving home from Pretoria on Tuesday, I suddenly realised just how broken our country is. The lies are everywhere. The Chinese communist dictatorship has lied about the Sars-CoV-2 virus. The World Health Organisation blatantly echoed their misinformation (“There’s no evidence of human-to-human transmission”). The “Orange Goon” in the White House has lied about a lot of things. Coronavirus denialists lie about microchips and G5. Our government lies… But anyone who trusts politicians and governments and organisations to be truthful when it doesn’t suit them, is a moron. What bothers me, is the damn statistics. They’re...

