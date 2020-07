Covid-19 has proven to be a powerful tool to influence human behaviour, although many still undermine the regulations that have been issued by government, such as observing social distancing, washing hands regularly and the wearing of masks in public spaces. The first compliance was when we were all ordered to stay at home and we had to oblige. Working from home with an enabling environment created by employers who provide the necessary tools has become routine. Before Covid-19, working from home was a sound echoing from a distance and many never imagined it would happen. Only a tiny minority were...

Covid-19 has proven to be a powerful tool to influence human behaviour, although many still undermine the regulations that have been issued by government, such as observing social distancing, washing hands regularly and the wearing of masks in public spaces.

The first compliance was when we were all ordered to stay at home and we had to oblige.

Working from home with an enabling environment created by employers who provide the necessary tools has become routine.

Before Covid-19, working from home was a sound echoing from a distance and many never imagined it would happen. Only a tiny minority were practising it as a way of cost-saving.

But the coronavirus has quickened the process and even forced us to acclimatise to interacting virtually with our clients or contacts via digital platforms such as Zoom, Skype and others.

Before this, nothing really obliged you to tweet or post a status because it was just leisure. Now, virtual interaction has become part of our work as many companies decide to never return to the office.

We are all humble in the face of the coronavirus as we obey what authorities require us to do to avoid contracting it. Only the most arrogant believe the disease does not exist or it affects only a particular group in society, therefore the rest should continue to misbehave around it.

As observed by Gauteng MEC for health Dr Bandile Masuku, there is an increasing disregard by some for state interventions meant to curb Covid-19.

Many continue to party and disregard the social distancing, which may lead to an escalation in infections and hospitalisation.

This is not good news on the doorstep of the expected peak season.

There is no wealthy person or a rich nation that would act contrary to what is required without suffering the consequences.

It is sad that in nations where leaders speak disparagingly about the disease, they tend to be where the infections and deaths are the highest.

When it comes to Covid-19, we are all equal and we are all potential sufferers from the virus.

Like me, you may not have it now and might think you are safe but, down the line, the chances of getting infected are higher than you can imagine.

The simplest things one can do are to stay at home, wash your hands properly and observe social distancing, in addition to strengthening your body’s immune system.

We may not want to live like this forever or may not be able to afford to do so, but we have to try to change our ways if we are to survive this pandemic.

Besides the social ills such as drunkenness and the resultant gender-based violence and other criminal activities during this trying time, staying home has helped to strengthen family bonds in many cases.

A number of men have even learned to cook and attend to other household chores.

I find it amusing that many men have grown long beards, as they see no need to shave while working from home.

Some women who previously applied facial creams to lighten their skins have benefitted from the lockdown as most people have become a shade of yellow because they are not exposed to the sun.

Let’s all remain humble but not complacent as we face this dreaded virus.

Let’s fight it by remaining constantly on alert as we continue with our daily lives under the new normal.

