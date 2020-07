The battle has once again been brought to centre stage, a contest of responsibilities thrown around on social media and parents shamed for their expectations from their parenting partners. The issue is child maintenance and the rands and cents required to provide for the children we bore. When Mbali Mlotshwa was alleged to have requested hundreds of thousands in child support, the peanut gallery was there, ready and waiting to toss in their 50 cents worth. While many applauded her boldness, there remained those who thought her demands were exorbitant. Why? We continue to have conversations regarding the provision for...

The battle has once again been brought to centre stage, a contest of responsibilities thrown around on social media and parents shamed for their expectations from their parenting partners.

The issue is child maintenance and the rands and cents required to provide for the children we bore.

When Mbali Mlotshwa was alleged to have requested hundreds of thousands in child support, the peanut gallery was there, ready and waiting to toss in their 50 cents worth.

While many applauded her boldness, there remained those who thought her demands were exorbitant. Why?

We continue to have conversations regarding the provision for children and what should be considered the bare minimum.

How much is enough to pay for child maintenance? The answers ranged from R300 to R4 000.

Then it took a twist to character assassinations of exhausted mothers battling relaxed fathers and emotions skyrocketed.

The issue of child maintenance is a sensitive one. But then why are men and, sometimes, women forced by the courts to take care of their children?

Why is the onus not falling on both parents to step up?

Sometimes, relationships just do not work out. Life-altering mistakes happen after children are conceived, but should these children suffer the consequences of parents who do not parent?

Should children really have to suffer because their parents couldn’t get along and went their separate ways?

If daddy can attend every social event, why is the child not also being taken out regularly? If mommy is the best-dressed in town, there really is no reason for the child to want for a thing.

Children are expensive – from medical expenses to education, keeping a roof over their heads and food in their stomachs.

How can someone think it okay to send R1 000 a month while they drive a sleek German car and pay exorbitant amounts of money for rent in areas of affluence?

I hope Mlotshwa gets what she has requested because we need to break barriers in a society too willing to accept the bare minimum.

