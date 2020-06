There is a thick sense of entitlement in the air and on Monday it was impossible to miss its stench. While the country comes to grips with the new normal as we all grow weary and restless of the lockdown restrictions, we must also survive as a nation the economic effects of Covid-19. We must keep creditors, hunger and bankruptcy at bay. Despite our anger at the inability of government to meet all our needs, we must acknowledge that not all of us can be catered for, specifically not in ways we believe we deserve. We all seem to know...

There is a thick sense of entitlement in the air and on Monday it was impossible to miss its stench.

While the country comes to grips with the new normal as we all grow weary and restless of the lockdown restrictions, we must also survive as a nation the economic effects of Covid-19.

We must keep creditors, hunger and bankruptcy at bay.

Despite our anger at the inability of government to meet all our needs, we must acknowledge that not all of us can be catered for, specifically not in ways we believe we deserve.

We all seem to know and understand this, except the lords of the road – the taxi industry.

From the N1 to the R40 road, they may not be in corridors of power in parliamentary buildings and legislative offices, but this group of men and women dictate to the powers that be, wrestle the arm of the law and resort to veiled threats of violence to get their way. And it seems it continues to work for them.

As a tired citizen, a road user, an employee with my own employee in the form of my househelp who must commute to work, the taxi industry mafia leaves me exhausted.

And the inability of government to rein them in infuriates me.

As I made my way home on Tuesday at around 5.30pm, I witnessed commuters being violently pulled out of a company-owned minibus ferrying staff members.

Seven people were forcibly removed from this minibus, under threat from one taxi operator/ owner.

South African taxi drivers have a victim mentality. They want more because they braved a cold winter morning and stood in line to cast a vote.

The taxi industry seems oblivious to the plight of the very community that they are meant to serve.

As a country, we are not holding taxi operators accountable. We are not willing to pressure the police and authorities to rule the streets which we must have fair access to.

When Fikile Mbalula and Bheki Cele are done chasing their tails, we would appreciate it if they could rein in the cowboys of the south.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.