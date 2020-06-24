 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Beware the stampede for free money

Columns 3 mins ago

I’m a big fan of free money. Like the ANC, I don’t believe money should be earned.

Ben Trovato
24 Jun 2020
05:15:13 AM
PREMIUM!
Beware the stampede for free money

Aside from dying, another unpleasant side effect of this contemptible virus is that everything comes with a form that needs filling in. For instance, if you have lost your job and hope to get money from the government, you’ll need to be physically and mentally prepared. Venturing into the UIF-Covid-19 Ters national disaster application system is not for the faint-hearted. In fact, if there is anything at all wrong with your heart, don’t even risk it. I haven’t applied because, although my heart is strong, I don’t have the stomach for it. Ever since I was a child, forms have...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Covid-19 tracking app for phones could save you from virus 24.6.2020
Covid-19 deaths jump by 111 to 2,102 as total cases now 106,108 23.6.2020
Calls to close schools after over 200 test positive at EC boarding school 23.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.