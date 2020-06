It’s just what the doctor ordered for us lonely lockdowners. Two epoch-making events in one day. First, the announcement by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) of the imminent arrest of bank robbers. Then, the president’s permission for more businesses to open, plus a strong word to would-be women abusers. The main factors responsible for SA’s bad mood are being addressed in one fell swoop. The thought that at last plunderers, murderers and rapists are coming under the cosh is reason enough to celebrate. Add that to the prospect of pitching at health and beauty salons and restaurants, and the future...

Not unlike the Springboks deserving of a parade on an open bus, the president, the NPA and Hawks should enjoy the same luxury. I, personally, would be in the streets toyi-toying, showing appreciation for a job well done. So far, that is.

Oh, in my euphoria, I’ve forgotten another vital political breakthrough. Candidates now have the option of standing independently for parliament.

Just think, benches normally overflowing with fat cats licking the boots of their party bosses, now a new breed accountable to the people alone.

Instead of proceedings taken up with failed communistic ideology of no use to a nation trying to free itself from capture, now debates about relevant and sustainable policies and issues.

The Zuma ghosts totally exorcised – the Nkandla bunker their only way of escape. In fact, the president should seize this moment of strength and do a bit of exorcising himself, making his life and ours more secure.

Imagine after the next election when Cabinet crooks are behind bars, the hate-filled racist rabble-rousers voted out by their own former supporters who saw through them.

As it is, a number of them can expect to be pounced upon by the Hawks for pillaging from the poor.

There’s more good news in the offing. A serum has been found assisting in the fight against Codiv-19. Evidently, it’s already proving positive.

Suddenly, lockdown is looking up. There’s a palpable feeling of hope in the air – one we haven’t enjoyed for a long, long time. Let’s grasp it with both hands.

