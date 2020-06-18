 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

You’re better off divorced than dead

Columns 1 hour ago

When love is no longer served at a table, we all reserve the right to walk away.

Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo
18 Jun 2020
05:25:50 AM
PREMIUM!
You’re better off divorced than dead

Residents from Eersterust in Pretoria can be seen during a march to the home of Evelyn de Kock who was found dead on Sunday, 16 June 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

As we begin to once again wage a war against the threat of extinction as women in South Africa, it has become obvious we must wage our wars differently. We have cried and have silently protested; we have taken to social media and voiced our suffering and pain; and we formed movements to speak for us. We are afraid. We want to enjoy the freedoms afforded to our male counterparts. We want to walk the great plains of the nation without a target on our backs – but we cannot continue to plead for our lives because this no longer...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
‘We are nobodies who must beg not to be killed’ 18.6.2020
Gender violence: silence is not golden 17.6.2020
Publicist Boniswa Meslane asks DJ Black Coffee if he is holding his ‘abusive brothers’ accountable 15.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.