One of the characteristics which endears President Cyril Ramaphosa to us is his humility.

He accepts and apologises when he and his government has acted wrongly. Although not equal to SA’s first democratic president’s great charisma and stage presence, Ramaphosa is charming in his distinctive way and has used it effectively at strategic times to disarm us and diffuse tensions.

This is not something we are accustomed to.

Only one apology each from our two past two presidents, Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma, stands out. The Eskom crisis apology by Mbeki on the eve of ANC’s highly divisive conference where he was contesting Zuma for the presidency. For Zuma it is the forced apology, or explanation, following the Constitutional Court ruling that he had failed to uphold and defend the constitution and his oath of office over the Nkandla debacle.

To this day, many feel the duo owe the country more apologies for Mbeki’s mishandling of the HIV/Aids crisis and either turning a blind eye to, or actively participating in, corruption and malfeasance that flourished under Zuma’s watch.

In the latter case, some were expecting a resignation.

Ramaphosa, uncharacteristically for politicians, has already tendered several apologies and admissions over the past two years or so since assuming office.

His latest admission, while addressing editors over the weekend, was him owning up to the muddled communication of the cigarette ban U-turn.

Ramaphosa had announced cigarettes would be sold, only for Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to announce a few days later those wanting to buy smokes legally would have to wait much longer.

He now believes since he was the one who communicated uplifting of the cigarette ban, he should have informed the nation about the change.

Mea culpas and admissions of wrongdoing, done correctly, can garner a leader respect. When someone so senior humbles themselves, apologises and admits their faults, it is difficult for any reasonable person to reject such. We are human after all. We all susceptible to getting things wrong, especially in a crisis.

However, I believe the president is dangerously approaching a stage where these apologies could be regarded as mere impulsive reactions. That is, no matter how well-intended, being taken as insincere and unauthentic.

This admission about the mishandling of cigarette ban U-turn raises more questions. Ramaphosa says his well-considered decision, supported by medical professionals, relevant stakeholders and Cabinet to allow cigarettes, was taken on review following numerous complaints. If this is the basis of his decision, then why is he ignoring thousands of complaints from Cabinet colleagues, stakeholders, smokers and their supporters? It simply does not make sense.

Perhaps he should have used his last televised address, when he announced that alcohol restrictions would be lifted and the cigarette ban would remain, to tackle the cigarette ban U-turn.

On that platform, the president is in control of the message and has a much wider audience if he sincerely wanted to apologise for the cigarette ban U-turn and the resultant anger. Instead, he chose to address such an important issue through an impromptu response to a journalist, when he was unable to provide a well-thought-out response.

The president is mockingly referred to as #Ramapostpone and #Ramalate on social media. Is #Ramapoligise loading?

