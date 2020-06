Following the liquor drought, the gates of joy were opened and all were in attendance. The party was just short of the bouncers to remind revellers that life would need to continue past 1 June. Following the lifting of the ban on Monday on the sale of alcohol, arrests have been made and lives lost through irresponsible (drunk) behaviour. Is this the new normal? There have been complaints of the government treating its citizens like children by banning the sale of alcohol so as not to put more pressure on the healthcare system. True to form, what was prophesised came...

