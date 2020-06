Both our sons have emigrated against their will, with careers ending in a cul-de-sac called affirmative action. Not a day goes by they don’t long to be back in the land of their birth. They miss the interchange between typical South Africans with their diverse and distinctive accents. And the unique humour of their country’s indigenous peoples. They long for physical contact between family and friends. And of course, the weather, koppies, mountains and sea with pristine beaches – and not forgetting the magic of the Karoo. But one element they don’t miss is South African politics. For starters, the...

