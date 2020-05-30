 
 
Columns 30.5.2020 07:00 am

At last we are one, finding our inner anarchist

William Saunderson-Meyer
At last we are one, finding our inner anarchist

Picture: Michel Bega

The people are ‘gatvol’. And they’re doing the one thing that any government should be terrified of: they are en masse defying the law.

An interesting aspect of the aptly named State of Disaster is that a significant number of whiteys have been klapped by the cops, roughed up and abused by the soldiers and told by the arsehole bureaucrats where, when and how they should conduct daily life. That’s a new experience for whites but it was, of course, the ever-present reality of black South Africans for generations. Democracy in 1994 was supposed to make us all equal on this score by ending gratuitous state violence, but it hasn’t quite worked out like that. The middle class – of which whites form a...
