Columns 29.5.2020 08:00 am

What about kids with special needs, and their parents?

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
What about kids with special needs, and their parents?

Photo for illustration. Ellen Glen Special Needs Eco Centre principal Boitumelo Mogaleni, centre, with some of the children at the facility. Pictures: Nigel Sibanda

Lockdown has its own challenges when dealing with able-bodied children, but imagine being the parents who must now do the work of trained specialists.

Parents of children with special needs, especially those locked out of school, how are you coping? Are your children well? Have you been able to take care of yourself during this lockdown in between the mountain of challenges brought on by the coronavirus? How I wish someone was there for you, reassuring you that things will be okay and that somebody cares about you and your child. Before, there was not much issue with your daily existence in a humble apartment or house which you inhabited a few hours a day, mostly for sleep. That home has now become a...
