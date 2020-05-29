 
 
Rein in those wearing a hat and a ‘doek’, Ramaphosa

Dirk Lotriet
Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Everyone opposing our freedom to smoke can, it seems, be identified by strange headdress. Uncle Cyril, let’s leave the hats and use our heads instead.

What started out as “we’re all in this together”, has now changed to a matter of “us” and “them”. When Uncle Cyril announced the national lockdown two months ago, everyone in South Africa was behind him. I’m afraid I don’t see much of this unity anymore. In a small way I blame the great man himself. Two months ago he told us the lockdown would last for 21 days and reminded us of the sacrifices of the poor Chinese people who were in lockdown for three months. It is now dawning on us that those people had an instant lockdown...
