Rein in those wearing a hat and a ‘doek’, Ramaphosa

What started out as “we’re all in this together”, has now changed to a matter of “us” and “them”. When Uncle Cyril announced the national lockdown two months ago, everyone in South Africa was behind him. I’m afraid I don’t see much of this unity anymore. In a small way I blame the great man himself. Two months ago he told us the lockdown would last for 21 days and reminded us of the sacrifices of the poor Chinese people who were in lockdown for three months. It is now dawning on us that those people had an instant lockdown...

What started out as “we’re all in this together”, has now changed to a matter of “us” and “them”.

When Uncle Cyril announced the national lockdown two months ago, everyone in South Africa was behind him. I’m afraid I don’t see much of this unity anymore.

In a small way I blame the great man himself. Two months ago he told us the lockdown would last for 21 days and reminded us of the sacrifices of the poor Chinese people who were in lockdown for three months.

It is now dawning on us that those people had an instant lockdown compared to us.

Which is okay – we have to sacrifice comfort to flatten the curve. But you have also promised us twice that cigarette sales will be permitted. And both times this didn’t happen. I’m sure you have the interests of us all at heart, sir, but I’m worried that we can’t trust you to keep your word.

I don’t imply that you are behind the vilification of our beloved ciggies, but the people who are denying us smokers entjies and gwaais have been appointed by you, sir.

I know from my own experience that it’s no Sunday school picnic to deal with an ex, but the aunty with the doek who is fighting smokes as if they are Satan himself, isn’t your ex. She used to be married to the guy who did your job before you. But it might not be a bad idea to consider making her the minister who used to fight tobacco.

You appointed her and you have a duty to resist irrational and draconic regulations.

The same with your police minister. He was gloating last week that smokers have to prove they have bought their cigarettes before the lockdown if they are caught puffing. That man with the mobster hats might dream of a SA police force based on the Stasi, but, as he was recently reminded by a judge, we are still a constitutional democracy.

Our legal system is based on the principle of the assumption of innocence – the burden of proof rests on the shoulders of his henchmen in blue.

Everyone opposing our freedom to smoke can, it seems, be identified by strange headdress.

Uncle Cyril, let’s leave the hats and use our heads instead.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.