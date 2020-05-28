 
 
Columns 28.5.2020

Money, not prayer, is reopening churches

Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo


Image: iStock

Churches are reopening for economic reasons, not because we need prayer to save the nation.

As a devout Christian, the announcement that churches will reopen disheartens me, amid a pandemic in which the numbers of people infected and the death toll continues to rise. I question if it’s really necessary to open churches, especially when the largest proportion of the population, at least in black communities, are the elderly. While we want to congregate for mass and to worship as a collective, the church is only the physical symbol of a relationship with Christ. To talk to a higher power does not require one to be within walls, it requires one to speak to their...
