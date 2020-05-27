 
 
Columns 27.5.2020 07:20 am

More experts should probe govt regulations

More experts should probe govt regulations

Dr Glenda Gray, president of the Medical Research Council. Photo: MRC

These are uncertain times. This is exactly when you need professors, doctors and scientists challenging decisions for the greater good of the country.

Difference of opinion is not a bad thing. Freedom of expression is the very essence of what our constitution stands for. With this in mind, we welcome the board of the South African Medical Research Council’s (SAMRC) ruling that its president and member of the Ministerial Advisory Committee, Professor Glenda Gray, did not breach their policies after criticising certain aspects of the national lockdown. In her private capacity, Gray earlier this month made claims that the lockdown was not based on science. She later clarified that she did not criticise the lockdown or its extension, but merely questioned the rationale...
