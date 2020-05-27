More experts should probe govt regulations

Difference of opinion is not a bad thing. Freedom of expression is the very essence of what our constitution stands for. With this in mind, we welcome the board of the South African Medical Research Council’s (SAMRC) ruling that its president and member of the Ministerial Advisory Committee, Professor Glenda Gray, did not breach their policies after criticising certain aspects of the national lockdown. In her private capacity, Gray earlier this month made claims that the lockdown was not based on science. She later clarified that she did not criticise the lockdown or its extension, but merely questioned the rationale...

Difference of opinion is not a bad thing. Freedom of expression is the very essence of what our constitution stands for.

With this in mind, we welcome the board of the South African Medical Research Council’s (SAMRC) ruling that its president and member of the Ministerial Advisory Committee, Professor Glenda Gray, did not breach their policies after criticising certain aspects of the national lockdown.

In her private capacity, Gray earlier this month made claims that the lockdown was not based on science. She later clarified that she did not criticise the lockdown or its extension, but merely questioned the rationale behind some of its regulations.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize hit back, insisting her criticism “undermined the joint work” of the government in the fight against the pandemic. The department of health’s director general Anban Pillay then called for a probe by the SAMRC for her comments.

Many senior academics have since come out in support of Gray and the principles of academic freedom, with some claiming it was “witch-hunt”.

The board yesterday decided that it will not be instituting any further investigation on this matter.

Gray said: “I want to thank all those who have reached out to me during this unfortunate and trying time and especially those who insisted on upholding the principles of academic freedom, which can only be of benefit to our country. I want to thank my children and family and I’m grateful for their unwavering support.”

These are uncertain times. This is exactly when you need professors, doctors and scientists challenging decisions for the greater good of the country.

Let’s hope the clearing of Gray will lead to more brave, knowledgeable experts standing up to question other regulations that are enforced on us down the line.

Not just for the sake of it, but for the good of a nation.

