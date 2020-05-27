 
 
27.5.2020

Widespread hunger demands our attention

Martin Williams
Widespread hunger demands our attention

Residents of Olievenhoutbosch can be seen queuing to receive food parcels, 2 May 2020, Pretoria. Some residents claim to have been queuing since the previous day. Picture: Jacques Nelles

It is a disgrace that political parties and nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) must go to court for the right to feed the hungry. Especially since government is failing to do so.

Winter is hard on the homeless and hungry, whose numbers grow daily amid government incompetence. Take a break from worrying about cigarettes, booze, exercise times, schools reopening and whether your domestic worker may return, or you will be allowed into public parks during Level 3 lockdown. Another issue is gathering momentum. Yes, it is important to debate the real or imaginary power of Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma (NDZol) over President Cyril Ramaphosa. Or the wisdom of having a mad hatter in charge of police. There are well-founded fears that freedoms taken away during lockdown may never return. Let’s remain vigilant. But hunger...
