Columns 27.5.2020 06:20 am

Yes to lady president, no to NDZ

Cliff Buchler
Cyril Ramaphosa is congratulated by Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at the 54th ANC conference in Johannesburg. Picture: AFP / Mujahid Safodien

Only a woman’s intuition, ingenuity, emotion and talent for multitasking (totally out of a male’s domain) can wipe the slate and come up with policies of benefit to the people.

Our beleaguered nation is in desperate need of a lady president. So far, the men at the helm have let us down. That is, with the exception of Nelson Mandela. For the rest, they’ve all had serious flaws in their leadership, costing us dearly. Mbeki was too academic, ignoring the reality of HIV-Aids for which we are still paying the price. Zuma was a total disaster and has helped towards the country’s predicament – materially and morally. As for President Cyril Ramaphosa, for whom we had high hopes, he is led by the nose by a splinter group headed by...
