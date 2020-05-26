 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Columns 26.5.2020 08:00 am

Lockdown Diaries: Are the Boks men or mousses?

Hugh Eley
PREMIUM!
Lockdown Diaries: Are the Boks men or mousses?

Oxtail with polenta

Take prop Ollie le Roux, a man not to be trifled with. Ollie’s dessert is chocolate mousse, which might account for his 126kg fighting weight.

When I have a couple of days off, I feel it is my duty to help She Who Must Be Obeyed around the house. I can’t just loll around the house while she sweeps and dusts. It makes me feel guilty. I usually get as far as deep-cleaning the bathroom and shower, by which time she has swept most of the house. But I can cook, and even made bobotie this week. Truth be said, you can’t really go wrong if the instructions are on the packet – and I didn’t even burn the egg topping. It passed the She...
Related Stories
Ramaphosa’s booze vs tobacco balancing act makes no sense 26.5.2020
Making an ass of the booze ban 26.5.2020
Many taverns won’t be saved by lifted booze ban 26.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.