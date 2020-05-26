 
 
Columns 26.5.2020

Making an ass of the booze ban

Danie Toerien
Making an ass of the booze ban

Home-made distilling still. Picture: Gumtree

Sixteen hours of YouTube videos later, I considered myself somewhat of an amateur expert and decided to source the material needed to build a small still.

Of all the people in South Africa, I was probably the only sane one rooting for the ban on alcohol to remain in place on Sunday. Not that I’m a teetotaller. On the contrary. I love a fine wine (like Chateau Libertas), good whiskey (without reopening the debate about First Watch) and any beer, warm or cold. And being unashamedly Afrikaans, I also consider consuming brannas and Coke – and mampoer. Needless to say, the alcohol ban was really starting to touch a nerve by the time I decided making my own mampoer would not only be a way to...
