Columns 25.5.2020 07:05 am

NDZ, why stop at banning cigarettes? Chairs kill people too

Jennie Ridyard
Enough of the naysaying. This week, I’m feeling helpful. Let’s ban it all.

Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma may want to pull up a chair. Those aren’t banned yet, are they? Actually, wasn’t it proven that sitting down is bad for the health, and that’s why “standing desks” became a thing? And surely sharing seats could exacerbate the spread of Covid-19? Also, people might use a chair to hit their partner, increasing the risk of domestic violence. And what about all the accidents and deaths caused by people falling off chairs, or chairs collapsing beneath them? I’m struggling to find the relevant stats, but in 2011 52 people in the UK were killed falling off...
