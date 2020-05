I catch a taxi to work five days a week. The strict lockdown rules Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula imposed on the public transport system mean I’m at work hours before the copy streams in and must leave before the sun is down – whether my work is done or not. But I’m not complaining, not after I heard my taxi driver’s tale of woe. “It’s bad, man,” he says with a sad face. “It is very difficult to cope or even live during this lockdown. “I need to be paid so that I can feed my family. Right now, I...

I catch a taxi to work five days a week. The strict lockdown rules Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula imposed on the public transport system mean I’m at work hours before the copy streams in and must leave before the sun is down – whether my work is done or not.

But I’m not complaining, not after I heard my taxi driver’s tale of woe.

“It’s bad, man,” he says with a sad face. “It is very difficult to cope or even live during this lockdown.

“I need to be paid so that I can feed my family. Right now, I haven’t made money for the owner of the taxi, or any money for petrol, so I can’t expect to be paid…”

He is used to a full taxi: 16 bums on seats. Now, Mbalula insists he can’t cart more than 10 passengers around.

He is also limited in time spent on the road.

The regulations state clearly he can only operate his minibus taxi from 10am and can’t be driving after 8pm because of the curfew.

His regular clients are now few and far between. No more short trips to the shops or friends; they are all only going to and from work.

So he relies on some stragglers; those wandering around looking for a quick lift.

“I can fill my taxi that way, at least, then I know that I have added on my loads per day as my owner wants the checking at the end of the day, despite the limited people on the road.”

He’s forever touting for an extra passenger – and if he’s lucky, maybe five extra. “I must make money today so that I can buy petrol. That way I know that I can wake up tomorrow to start all over again, just trying.”

I’m thinking about President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing a R500 billion stimulus package for the unemployed. Is the government also going to provide lockdown relief funds for the struggling taxi industry?

It’s an industry millions of people rely on daily. It’s an industry that is battling to hold its head up. Some owners can’t even pay for their vehicles at the moment and have no money to pay their drivers.

Safety comes first during this pandemic, but the struggle for the public transport sector is very real.

So I’m asking Mr Ramaphosa on their behalf: please help. They need some form of relief to have hope for tomorrow.

And I can rest assured I’ll have a lift.

