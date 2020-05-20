Lockdown Diaries: I won’t say no to some free land

Shacks have become a symbol of poverty, but most shack dwellers believe it to also be a ticket to a government-sponsored RDP house. Amazingly, most can afford a satellite dish, television set and even a small car – much to the envy of many debt-ridden working-class fellows. So how is this possible that the poorest of the poor can afford such luxuries? I drove past one such informal settlement where there were satellite dishes all over, which contradicted the lifestyle of shack-dwellers as we historically know it. Not long after seeing this, I called a friend, just to check on...

Not long after seeing this, I called a friend, just to check on him, unaware that he was going through difficult times.

Not that he is alone in that: his salary is being cut and he worries about his home bond repayment; I had to cancel my car insurance till further notice. It’s not a wise decision but I have no choice.

“But you are fortunate because at least you can go to the bank and asked for a three-month payment holiday,” I still advised him, only to hear from a financial planner, Tshwarelo Modubu, that it’s not such sound advice.

“Only take the relief if you really need it. Rather try and pay your bond because, remember, that ‘holiday’ still accrues interest.”

But such are the worries of the working class, perceived to be well-off.

The “poor” with their satellite dishes have few cares.

Those with no jobs are getting food parcels and the R350 grant – all the while having a symbol of wealth on the rooftops of their shacks.

My neighbour says the government should give food parcels to everyone, considering the current economic hardships we are all going through at the moment.

I cannot disagree.

Who said we, all taking financial strain, don’t need food parcels?

We all need relief. It’s not the coronavirus that will get the working class, it’s depression because government is definitely not helping us.

Every day during lockdown is an uphill battle, the longer it carries on.

Every day we worry about money: money for petrol, money for food, money for rent.

Where will it come from?

Imagine getting a piece of land that was expropriated without compensation. No home bond to pay. All for free.

I, for one, will then be as carefree as my poor brothers.

