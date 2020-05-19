 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Columns 19.5.2020 08:00 am

Lockdown Diaries: Pregnant moms belong on high-risk list

Tabane Pitsoane
PREMIUM!
Lockdown Diaries: Pregnant moms belong on high-risk list

Black and white shot of newborn baby right after delivery

I have just become a father and wonder how single mothers do it, as I have experienced what goes into preparing for a baby – and it is no child’s play.

I take my hat off to all new mothers in lockdown during this pandemic as it seems our government has forgotten about them. I know, because I have just become a father and wonder how single mothers do it, as I have experienced what goes into preparing for a baby – and it is no child’s play. My wife and I went from being excited, to panicking about whether we had enough food and clothes for the baby that was due in a month. We worried about whether we might need permits to make the gynaecologist visits and if our...
Related Stories
Home brew liquor trade takes off under lockdown 19.5.2020
My gullible fellow South Africans… 19.5.2020
What ‘normal’ are you yearning to return to? 19.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.