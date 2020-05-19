 
 
My gullible fellow South Africans…

Danie Toerien
For those who still have money in the bank, rest assured, it won’t be there much longer.

Mr President, it is an honour to present you with this speech for your next address to the nation. I do not expect any remuneration, but if I can have one privilege, sir, may I perhaps have an extra slice of bread tonight. Your humble, obedient, and spineless servant. “My fellow South Africans. Thank you for remaining the most gullible and spineless nation on earth. Even though we are making up the rules of the lockdown as we go along, never providing any real statistical or scientific data that can be checked, you remain ever willing to have your life...
