Columns 18.5.2020 06:40 am

Believe, but not too much, especially if you’re a journalist

Brendan Seery
Believe, but not too much, especially if you're a journalist

Brendan Seery

Everyone has beliefs and opinions, but there are probably two places where you don’t need them: flying a plane or writing a news story.

If there is one piece of advice I would pass along – were I ever asked to share my accumulated “wisdom” – it would be: never hold on too strongly to an opinion or a belief. Why? Because once life forces you to change, you won’t experience the pain or the trauma you would otherwise do. Everyone has beliefs and opinions, but there are probably two places where you don’t need them – and where they could actively cause you harm: flying a plane or writing a news story. It’s obvious that getting a heavier-than-air object to move through that...
