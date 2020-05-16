 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Columns 16.5.2020 07:38 am

Cyril playing at viral secrets is not helping any of us

William Saunderson-Meyer
PREMIUM!
Cyril playing at viral secrets is not helping any of us

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Presidency

The government’s natural inclination towards secrecy and control – after a refreshing initial openness over Covid-19 – has been reasserting itself.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to the nation was uninspiring. Looking tired and dispirited, he made only two noteworthy points. The first was that the lockdown would be selectively relaxed by the end of May. The second was that the government had failed to meet expectations. That’s a courageous admission. It’s a pity, then, that Ramaphosa immediately reverted to dissimulating politician mode. Every next government move, he assured us, would continue to be informed by “best available evidence” and by medical expertise. We must presumably accept all this on presidential say-so, because the government’s natural inclination towards secrecy and control –...
Related Stories
Work from home, they said. It’ll be fun, they said 16.5.2020
Lockdown may lead to more cases of lasting love 16.5.2020
The groups trying to slowly pick at the lock of SA’s Covid-19 prison 16.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.