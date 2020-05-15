 
 
Columns 15.5.2020 10:18 am

The daughterhood of the scarf

Hagen Engler
Hagen Engler. Picture: Supplied

Is it possible that in 1918, when the so-called ‘Spanish Flu’ pandemic wreaked havoc around the world, killing millions, scarfs became an essential, life-saving health intervention?

Our memory is not always conscious. Some of it is cultural. Our past lives not only in our minds, but in the things we do, the rituals and practices handed down to us by our elders. This is clearly the case with our myths and legends, the songs, nursery rhymes and fairytales we are taught. Often they are meaningless, beyond having a certain catchy rhythm, or a distinctive turn of phrase, but there can be a message there. The beauty of nursery rhymes is that there they can be handed down through the ages, faithfully reproduced by generations of singers,...
