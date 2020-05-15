 
 
Columns 15.5.2020 07:20 am

Lockdown Diaries: If only cops would arrest criminals

Brian Sokutu
Police officers and vehicles have been spotted roaming the streets, stopping and checking permits. PHOTOS: PIERCE VAN HEERDEN

The speed and zeal with which police arrested me and the street vendor made me think how we could be living in a crime-free South Africa.

It had all the hallmarks of the arrest of a hardcore criminal: the sound of sirens and overzealous police officers leaping out of a convoy of cars and vans at the entrance to a Kempton Park butchery. But it was to arrest an elderly woman selling vegetables. Upon spotting the approaching police convoy, the woman ran into the butchery to mingle among shoppers to evade arrest, while the officers were busy confiscating her vegetables from her makeshift stand next to the pavement. Police officers then went into the butchery, dragged the woman out, handcuffed her and locked her in the...
