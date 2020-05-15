 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Columns 15.5.2020 07:00 am

SA needs a recovery plan that benefits all

Mukoni Ratshitanga
PREMIUM!
SA needs a recovery plan that benefits all

Road rollers building a new asphalt road.

It’s a matter of political will, starting with the will to cast the spell of the cult of the celebrity out of our politics.

Several estimates place job losses due to the Covid-19 outbreak at three million in the immediate term and a further five million between now and whenever the economy begins to recover. The general socioeconomic and political implications of this grim reality are all too obvious. What is as yet to be perceptible is the extent of its specific repercussions. Equally uncertain is whether the broad leadership of South African society – in politics, the economy, labour, religion, academia, the arts and others – are at one in appreciating the state of the nation and the world so as to recognise...
Related Stories
We’re all fighting the good fight 15.5.2020
Does government have the right to keep info from you to stop you from ‘panicking’? 15.5.2020
Corruption, not hunger, will get masses to rise up – analyst 15.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.