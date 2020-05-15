We’re all fighting the good fight
Dirk Lotriet
A fashionable protective face mask on display at Wolfgang Schinke's tailoring studio in the Silk City of Krefeld, Germany, 20 April 2020. Because his business with a tailor shop was closed for a long time due to the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, Schinke created a small and highly exclusive collection of face masks in cooperation with his friend Pierre Zielinski. They made the couture pieces to order, the price depending on material and effort. Ten percent of the revenue will go to the 'Krefelder Tafel' social project. Picture: EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH
It’s much easier to be a responsible activist nowadays. You go into exile in your own home. You still wear a mask, smoke tobacco, and you wear underwear during winter.