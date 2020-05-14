 
 
Columns 14.5.2020 07:00 am

Lockdown Diaries: Paroled and waltzing into a new reality

Yvonne le Roux
Lockdown Diaries: Paroled and waltzing into a new reality

Happy woman freedom. Picture: Shutterstock

Forgive me as I put on my dancing shoes and waltz out of here, singing ‘I’m walking on sunshine’ at the top of my voice.

Freedom day: I’m walking out of quarantine today, straight into my husband’s arms after a long, long eight weeks. And I just can’t wait anymore. First it was six weeks before I could get on a mercy flight from Down Under back to sunny South Africa, then a looong 14 days quarantine in a hotel on the outskirts of Joburg. But I came to love my little 3m x 6m “prison”, locked away from humans here in Jozi. You learn to appreciate every smiling face you see – and they are few and far between: the laundry girl who brings...
