Columns 11.5.2020 03:38 pm

Black student, you are on your own

Kabelo Chabalala
Tertiary lectures shouldn’t have resumed under these circumstances, which make it very hard for students from disadvantaged backgrounds to perform, let alone compete.

One of my mentees from Mmametlhake in Mpumalanga, who is a student at the University of Pretoria, explains: “It’s very challenging to study from home. It is tough. But I am trying. We’ve outgrown living at home. Res is better than home and more productive than home. It’s almost impossible to study from home. Some of us even share our bedrooms with siblings, making it harder to wake up anytime to study.” My heart sank as I was having a catch-up conversation with the mentees to check on how they were coping in these trying times. For many students who...
