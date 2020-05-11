 
 
Lockdown Diaries: The things that make a dog’s life

Guy Hawthorne
It is the simple things in life – like an early morning walk through a park, with the evening dew still thick on the grass – that make a difference.

While the lockdown has been difficult for my missus and me, it has been equally traumatic for the four-legged members of our brood. Zoe, Shadow and Deku are Border Collies and by nature they are hyperactive. Deku, the baby of the bunch, is nuts about balls and will find any excuse to drop one at your feet in the hope you will throw it for him to retrieve. The older two are only slightly more sedate, although Shadow in particular is very fond of her “walkies”, which were a regular occurrence before being outlawed by the imposition of the lockdown...
