Columns 10.5.2020 11:46 am

What if I’m not ready to come out?

Hagen Engler
Hagen Engler. Picture: Supplied

The doctors and nurses are probably about as ready for us now as they’re ever going to be. But I’m not ready for hospital!

“Be careful what you wish for,” is the old wisdom contained in one of Aesop’s better fables, from around 600BC. The fable itself is about an old man who finds himself unable to lift a load of wood on to his shoulders. It’s the final frustration for him, in his difficult life, and he calls for Death to take him and relieve him of the pain of living. Death, ever vigilant, immediately appears. The minute the old man sees the true, awe-inspiring power and horror of Death before him, he changes his mind and says, “Actually, all I needed was...
