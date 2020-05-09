 
 
Columns 9.5.2020 07:00 am

What social compact is Ramaphosa talking about?

William Saunderson-Meyer
What social compact is Ramaphosa talking about?

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Presidency

Not since the days of apartheid have the courts had to deal with a state that is arguably riding roughshod over the constitution.

For a moment, it seemed that Big Bad Tobacco would do something socially useful. It would take on Big Bad Government in a landmark court case that would define to what degree the state can interfere in our lives. Unfortunately, it then scuttled off. Or, as British American Tobacco SA put it, when it announced that it was abandoning its legal challenge to the lockdown ban on tobacco sales, it decided it would “rather pursue further negotiations with government on the formulation and application of the regulations”. Of course, if a deal can be struck, it’s always better to do...
