Columns 8.5.2020 07:00 am

Can we defeat the invisible enemy killing off dreams?

Lucas Khumalo
South African flags are seen flying at half-mast at Fountains Circle, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

I’m pleading with you, my fellow South Africans: let’s not give up the fight, hard as it is.

Is there really a light at the end of the tunnel for South Africa, or even the world? It feels like I’m carrying a heavy rock on my shoulders with lots of questions about my future and the future of this country. So many things are being said by our government and other world leaders, but we seem to be fighting a losing battle with this invisible coronavirus as the global death rate just keeps climbing. The world seems to move very slowly while the debates keep on raging. Take schools, for example, shall we open them or shall we...
