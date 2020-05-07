Thanks, lockdown, for shaping a somewhat healthier me

I never jog for fear of exacerbating a knee injury I’ve been carrying for many years…and because of sheer laziness. But that did not stop me from taking advantage of the easing down of restrictions under level 4 of the national lockdown declared by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week. Starting on 1 May, the government has allowed jogging in the mornings between 6am and 9am, within a 5km radius of your home. I figured I would use this time to resume the long walks I used to enjoy so much. So, I woke up that morning just as the sun...

I never jog for fear of exacerbating a knee injury I’ve been carrying for many years…and because of sheer laziness.

But that did not stop me from taking advantage of the easing down of restrictions under level 4 of the national lockdown declared by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week.

Starting on 1 May, the government has allowed jogging in the mornings between 6am and 9am, within a 5km radius of your home. I figured I would use this time to resume the long walks I used to enjoy so much.

So, I woke up that morning just as the sun was rising. What a time to walk! The sky was a spectacular golden-orange-red and the air was crisp.

It must be the reason joggers out there are always so happy and friendly.

You can literally see their smiles from behind their masks as they say hello or wave at you.

Not one ran past me without a friendly greeting.

It is really impressive that all the joggers I came across – and there were many – covered their noses and mouths with a mask or some other material like a scarf or a bandana.

And it is encouraging that a lot more people now put on their masks as they go about their (hopefully essential) business or are traveling in a minibus taxi.

Yet, there are still some who do not seem to care – hanging around on street corners without adhering to the regulations.

As we have now been under lockdown for over 40 days, it is very tough if you are a smoker.

Being an occasional smoker myself, I was, thankfully, forced to go cold turkey as soon as I ran out of cigarettes about three weeks ago. I know I can get a packet being sold illegally if I try hard enough, but I have chosen not to.

I suppose cigarettes will once again be sold, if things do improve.

Remember, Ramaphosa had announced the resumption of the sale of cigarettes but that was reversed by Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma who announced a day later that, in fact, the non-sale of tobacco was to contimue.

I could not really be bothered, either way.

That’s because I am breathing a lot easier – and, of course, enjoying the morning walks so much.

So, a big thanks to the lockdown for forcing me to start shaping a somewhat healthier me… and kicking an age-old habit.

