 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Columns 7.5.2020 07:00 am

Thanks, lockdown, for shaping a somewhat healthier me

Mojalefa Mashego
PREMIUM!
Thanks, lockdown, for shaping a somewhat healthier me

Picture: iStock

I know I can get a packet of cigarettes being sold illegally if I try hard enough, but I have chosen not to.

I never jog for fear of exacerbating a knee injury I’ve been carrying for many years…and because of sheer laziness. But that did not stop me from taking advantage of the easing down of restrictions under level 4 of the national lockdown declared by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week. Starting on 1 May, the government has allowed jogging in the mornings between 6am and 9am, within a 5km radius of your home. I figured I would use this time to resume the long walks I used to enjoy so much. So, I woke up that morning just as the sun...
Related Stories
Simple exercises you can do to get fit at home 7.5.2020
Unity of privileged convenience is to be frowned upon 7.5.2020
Not wearing a mask? Your arrest is unlawful – ISS 7.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.