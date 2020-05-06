 
 
Columns 6.5.2020

Open letter to ‘the man in charge’

Ben Trovato
I wouldn’t listen to us, either, if I were you. One day we want food, the next it’s jobs. There’s just no end to it.

Dear Comrade President Cyril Ramaphosa, Defender of the Lockdown, Punisher of the Pandemic, Destroyer of the Economy, Nemesis of Smokers and Drinkers. May I call you Cyril? I don’t mean to be overfamiliar, but you have had such an impact on my life that you feel like a close friend or a distant relative. You’ve been a good parent to us. You might even have saved some of our lives, although from what I’ve heard, dying of the coronavirus is about as rare as getting morning fellatio after 10 years of marriage. That was crude. I apologise. We are all...
