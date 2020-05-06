 
 
Us 70-somethings can only laugh at government

Cliff Buchler
Happy senior citizens. Picture: Pinterest

I’m reminded of an article in the Reader’s Digest years ago proclaiming: ‘You’re born to die’. With or without Coronas.

How dare an incompetent and ill-informed government that brought the country to its knees have the cheek deciding the over-70s are over the wall and need to be walled in. To specifically be targeted as being vulnerable to the scourge of Covid-19 makes them feel the Grim Reaper is ready to brandish his scythe. I wonder what he slices off first. Fair enough, a percentage in this group will succumb to the bloody bug foisted on them by countries with disgusting eating habits. But until a drug is found to kill the detestable foreigner, we have to live with the...
