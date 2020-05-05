 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Columns 5.5.2020 07:00 am

What I learned from a funeral during lockdown

Duduzile Gumede
PREMIUM!
What I learned from a funeral during lockdown

Picture: iStock

As much as the funeral lockdown regulations are painful, they have taught us to save money from unnecessary funeral expenses.

While lockdown may feel like a prison, the reality is there is a silver lining to that dark corona cloud – and at least you can get out sometimes. Not necessarily happy times, as I discovered when I had to bury my uncle under very difficult circumstances. It was a week of mixed emotions. You don’t realise the seriousness of going to a funeral until you experience a death in your family. In arranging the funeral, my cousin contacted everyone who wished to be part of it. We had to provide our full names and ID numbers for a registry...
Related Stories
PICS: Mbalula gives Gautrain the thumbs-up as it resumes services 4.5.2020
SA’s struggling businesses find small relief as work resumes 4.5.2020
Food parcel permits doom thousands to hunger 4.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.